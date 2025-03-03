Previous
Zinnia by seacreature
Zinnia

I had an old expired packet of seeds that I decided to sprinkle into a little round garden bed in the middle of the brick paving at my front gate and parking area where two different kinds of protea died one after the other. Surprisingly the seeds sprouted much more quickly than I thought they would, and a month late I am starting to get flowers. This one was the first to open a week ago already, but there are plenty of buds and a few others of different colours starting to open now too. How rewarding.
