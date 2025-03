Max

I'm waiting for a phone call from my financial advisor so I don't want to get too involved in the gardening jobs I have planned for today, nor go out to do the shopping I need to do. So I decided it was a good time to set up a fun shot of the Barbie car I bought off Facebook Marketplace before it goes to its new 4year old owner in April. Max decided he had to come and supervise the proceedings. Will fill in one of my empty Feb days with the Barbie car shot.