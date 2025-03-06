Previous
Filling in by seacreature
Filling in

Life went a little pear shaped after taking a photo of Max supervising me in the afternoon as he almost died that night, so I have been a bit stressed and not up to thinking about photos. And my ancient car is in trouble with a gearbox oil leak ... But today, Sunday I am trying to get back into learning to do table top photography setups again. I have no idea what this old rusty thingamajig is from Don's tools in the garage. Suspect it might be something to do with scoring straight lines into wood or something as it appears the bottom part should fit onto a track and it looks like there is a hole in that goodie on the arm to hold something sharp to score a line - but I may be completely wrong?
