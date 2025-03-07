Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2782
Another attempt
- at setting up a table top shot. Definitely needs loads of improvement and I need to figure out how I used to try and get the light working better for me when I figured it out in the past, but at least I am making a start.
7th March 2025
7th Mar 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
2783
photos
40
followers
12
following
762% complete
View this month »
2776
2777
2778
2779
2780
2781
2782
2783
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 100D
Taken
9th March 2025 1:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close