Chillies

I bought this little handful of chillies mainly to get the seeds to attempt to grow some myself. Only problem I have no idea what kind of chillies they are, but I am sure they will look pretty on the bush. The packet of seed I bought didn't germinate at all so I figured perhaps fresh seed might do better? (I don't actually eat chilli myself but I remember the little red devil chillies looking so pretty when I used to grow them years ago for Don)