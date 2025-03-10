Sign up
Previous
Photo 2785
Simply Bee
Went out to pick some zinnias for my vase today but when I saw all the bees I decided to pick roses for the vase instead and leave the zinnias for the bees as I have never seen bees around my roses.
10th March 2025
10th Mar 25
0
1
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
2785
photos
40
followers
12
following
2778
2779
2780
2781
2782
2783
2784
2785
Tags
bee
,
zinnia
