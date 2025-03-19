Previous
Fishing Trawler coming home by seacreature
Photo 2787

Fishing Trawler coming home

... and that looks like bloody water spewing out the side?
It has been a crazy and incredibly stressful month. My 18 year old car which I love and thought I would drive forever developed a transmission oil leak. My kids and friends all said it is time to look for a newer car as once one rubber seal goes then others will soon start failing too, and with all the long drives to Johannesburg I need something that is not going to break down in the middle of the Karoo. I don't do well at big decisions like that on my own, especially as I have a very limited budget.
19th March 2025 19th Mar 25

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
764% complete

