My New Wheels

This is actually yesterday's photo. I got the car yesterday afternoon. Still filled with self doubt - have I made the right choice? Spent a little more than I had planned but for a more recent year than any of the vehicles available in my rather low budget. There was definitely a lump in my throat as I gave up my faithful old car which has done me so well for so long but I have to admit that especially in a country with as much crime as we have a white woman on her own must do everything to avoid being stranded on the side of the road in some lonely spot along the 1500km stretch to Johannesburg.