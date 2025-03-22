Previous
Yzerfontein by seacreature
Photo 2790

Yzerfontein

Went to meet up with my step daughter and her partner for lunch at Yzerfontein to take my new car for a drive. She suggested we meet half way between where they live in Hout Bay, and where I live up the West Coast, but then decided they should come more than half way so I do a shorter drive while I am getting used to an unfamiliar car. We had a delicious and healthy lunch in a cute little health food shop/restaurant and then I went to the beach for some photos even though it was grey and drizzling. I do not understand the attraction of Yzerfontein. I would not bother to go back there ever again except for something like meeting up with my kids.
22nd March 2025 22nd Mar 25

