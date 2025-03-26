Previous
A twinge of envy by seacreature
Photo 2793

A twinge of envy

I have to admit to a slight twinge of envy as I watched him setting off in his kayak. But I have my camera and my photography for hobbies and my dogs to keep me out walking and getting some exercise.
26th March 2025 26th Mar 25

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
766% complete

