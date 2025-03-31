Previous
Broken by seacreature
Photo 2797

Broken

This was planned for and set up on 31st but I ran out of light by the time I finished some chores like watering the garden and feeding the dogs ... When I went out to water the zinnias I found a few of them broken so I picked them and brought them inside to put into water. Perhaps the dogs broke them running up and down barking at the garbage collection in the morning? Amazing that even the very broken one that I can't prop up has survived in water. Will now cut it at the part where it has snapped so it will last longer.
