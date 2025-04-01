Sign up
Photo 2798
Photo 2798
Low Tide (Very low tide actually)
Decided to take a detour to the harbour / river mouth when I went to the supermarket today. Nothing much going on with the trawlers today so I'm left with a shot of the scene at the river mouth (harbour entrance).
1st April 2025
1st Apr 25
1
0
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
2798
photos
40
followers
12
following
2791
2792
2793
2794
2795
2796
2797
2798
Views
3
Comments
1
365
Canon EOS 80D
1st April 2025 11:05am
narayani
ace
Lovely scene
April 1st, 2025
