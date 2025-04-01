Previous
Low Tide (Very low tide actually) by seacreature
Photo 2798

Low Tide (Very low tide actually)

Decided to take a detour to the harbour / river mouth when I went to the supermarket today. Nothing much going on with the trawlers today so I'm left with a shot of the scene at the river mouth (harbour entrance).
1st April 2025 1st Apr 25

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
766% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

narayani ace
Lovely scene
April 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact