Just another little walk by seacreature
Photo 2801

Just another little walk

- a slow walk down to the river and back home again without walking along the river or wetlands at all. Max seems eager to walk on, but little old Charlie indicates that he wants to just head straight back home again.
4th April 2025 4th Apr 25

