Photo 2801
Just another little walk
- a slow walk down to the river and back home again without walking along the river or wetlands at all. Max seems eager to walk on, but little old Charlie indicates that he wants to just head straight back home again.
4th April 2025
4th Apr 25
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
2798
2799
2800
2801
2802
2803
2804
2805
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 450D
Taken
4th April 2025 7:45am
