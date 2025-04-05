Half Way Stop Over

En route to Johannesburg - a 1500km trip I almost always do over two days. There has been a lot of rain this season and the Karoo is looking lush and green at the moment. We have checked in to our little cottage and out having a short walk on the sheep farm where we are staying for the night. Max is happily walking on ahead while I have Charlie tethered to me on a lead as he seems happier and more confident with his "umbilical cord". Max and Charlie were abandoned somewhere many years ago and left to fend for themselves in the bush so Charlie always gets a bit nervous about being left behind when we are away from home