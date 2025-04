Bloemhof (on the Vaal River)

There were warnings on the radio and whatsapp groups asking people to evacuate the low lying homes near the Vaal River as the Vaal Dam was 126% full after all the rains so they would have to open another sluice gate upstream from here to protect the integrity of the dam. You can't tell from this photo, but the glimpses of trees and fences I could see from places I couldn't stop certainly indicated that homes along the banks of the river may have been flooded.