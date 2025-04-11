RIP Max

My heart is shattered. I had to let Max cross the rainbow bridge Friday 11th April about 10am. He was in my arms right to the end so I hope he felt my love and protection. We're in Jo'burg again visiting family and Max has been coughing more and more so i knew the congestive heart failure that he was on meds for since January was entering the last stages, but I still wasn't prepared to let him go, but when the diuretics weren't helping with the bloating any longer, and when his back leg actually slid out from under him so that he collapsed onto his bloated little tummy when he followed me to the toilet, I knew I couldn't let him suffer any longer. The vet, not my normal vet of course as I am not home, said Max looked in too good a condition and he didn't put dogs down at owners requests, but on examination the vet agreed that it would be the kindest thing I could do for him. I still can't believe my happy, exuberant, larger than life Max is not here to bounce around me any longer. Charlie, the older of the two, relied on Max so he is very confused that Max didn't come home in the car with me.