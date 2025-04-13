Maddy

First time I have taken my camera out since arriving in Johannesburg last Sunday evening. Maddy wanted to be a princess today so I asked her if I could take some photos of her. She was a very stiff little model at first until I showed her different (adult) ways to pose and then it became more fun, but also more difficult to get it in focus as she moved around. Big problem however is finding photos that are not only in focus, but also where she is not making very strange faces. Nikki and Barry are away for the weekend and I have been home alone looking after Maddy, my own little Charlie, and the two bigger dogs, Nala and Cody