Woolly Bugger Farm Day 1

It's been a funny, busy, time ... looking after Maddy and trying to keep her busy and occupied. Packed up a borrowed trailer yesterday and last night and piled ourselves and all the dogs into the car this morning for the drive to Woolly Bugger Farm some 4 hours away, with the last 30km being on a dirt road so bad it took over an hour to travel. But we are here, unpacked and ready to enjoy a long weekend away with friends.