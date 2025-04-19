Woolly Bugger Farm Day 2

Out on a treasure hunt walk. I kept Charlie on a lead today to ensure he stayed with us in this unfamiliar territory as he is old and almost blind now. Maddy adores Charlie and was thrilled to be in charge of looking after him. Nala and Kodi, our big dogs ran free, and Charlotte, the friend's bulldog stayed pretty much with them all the time. The treasure hunt was fabulous and well organised. We had to look for clues at various locations to tell us where to head for the next location, and pick up a number at each location. We needed all the numbers in order to open the combination lock of a treasure chest which was filled with cheap toys so both the children were allowed to choose one toy from the chest as their reward for completing the treasure hunt.