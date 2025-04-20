Previous
Easter Egg Hunt by seacreature
Photo 2809

Easter Egg Hunt

Maddy, Ashleigh (Age 9) and I all shared one little cottage with a king size bed, whilst each set of parents had their own cottage, so very early in the morning the two parents had hidden the Easter eggs and other gifts like lego etc. in the bush along the path between our cottages while I kept Maddy sleeping next to me. When they were ready they banged on my door and we all went out into the dew wet grass in our pyjamas looking for easter eggs hidden by the "bunny". Maddy had been very worried the night before that the bunny wouldn't know where to bring her easter eggs.
Desi

Annie-Sue ace
Oh for the days when that was our only worry! :-)
April 26th, 2025  
