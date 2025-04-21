Woolly Bugger Farm Last morning

After packing up my cottage and taking everything across to Nikki and Barry's cottage to be packed in the trailer, I took the girls and dogs out walking to get them out of the way so Nikki and Barry could shower etc. Charlie, that little speck in the distance, is now walking confidently ahead with Kodi, although he is deaf and almost blind, because if I call Kodi back to me then Charlie is made aware by Kodi that they are being called back. Charlie was very lost without Max at first but is leaning on Nala and Kodi now. It is going to be a tough adjustment for the poor little guy when we go back home again next weekend and there is only me and an otherwise empty house!