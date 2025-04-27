Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2813
Beading
The "Easter Bunny" brought some stuff other than chocolates, such as Lego, Biscuit Icing kits, and Bead kits. Here Maddy learns how to make a bead necklace and bracelet with my daughter showing her and assisting her.
27th April 2025
27th Apr 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
2815
photos
40
followers
12
following
771% complete
View this month »
2808
2809
2810
2811
2812
2813
2814
2815
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A528B
Taken
27th April 2025 12:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
necklace
,
beads
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close