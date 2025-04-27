Previous
Beading by seacreature
Photo 2813

Beading

The "Easter Bunny" brought some stuff other than chocolates, such as Lego, Biscuit Icing kits, and Bead kits. Here Maddy learns how to make a bead necklace and bracelet with my daughter showing her and assisting her.
27th April 2025 27th Apr 25

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
