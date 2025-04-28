Sewing (with Nala at my feet!)

When we went to Chamdor Faktry Shop just before Easter to buy foam and canvas for me to make new beds for the dogs, Nikki saw some curtaining fabric she loved so I bought half a meter to make a table runner for her. Luckily I have my little sewing machine stored in my bedroom cupboard here. Such a small compact little machine it is easy to pack away in the limited space I have in my cupboard.



As I recently bought myself a 2nd hand Elna - a bigger, fancier machine than this one, I decided to bring my little "Old Faithful" Elna to Johannesburg and leave it here for the odd repair jobs that need to be done. (Don bought me this baby machine when we got married and it still works perfectly so I wouldn't want to get rid of it).