Pappachinos Kiddie playground

Such lovely weather today and I wanted to get Maddy out the house for some physical play time so I took her to Pappachinos for an ice cream for her and a late breakfast for me while she played outdoors with the other little kiddies. Here Maddy and another little boy whose name we never thought to ask took it in turns to push each other around on this rather odd roundabout as both were too small for their feet to reach the pedals. I love how kids from different backgrounds, who don't know each other, can figure out how to work together as a team for the greater enjoyment of both.