Previous
Another Runner by seacreature
Photo 2817

Another Runner

I'm making another table runner for my daughter. Hemming it is easy so I always thought what could be easier to make, but I discovered it is all in the preparation. My fabric is more like a parallelogram than a rectangle, and trying to cut it straight with right angles at the corners, without losing too much of the fabric, was quite a challenge.

I do believe this new runner will suit my daughter's dining room colour scheme better than the first one, but the first one isn't a waste - it will go to the patio table instead.
1st May 2025 1st May 25

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
771% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact