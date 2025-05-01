Another Runner

I'm making another table runner for my daughter. Hemming it is easy so I always thought what could be easier to make, but I discovered it is all in the preparation. My fabric is more like a parallelogram than a rectangle, and trying to cut it straight with right angles at the corners, without losing too much of the fabric, was quite a challenge.



I do believe this new runner will suit my daughter's dining room colour scheme better than the first one, but the first one isn't a waste - it will go to the patio table instead.