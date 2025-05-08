Green

I seem to have been so busy trying to sort my life out and get back to normal since I got home this visit that I haven't even taken my camera out of its bag until now. The house feels strange and empty without Max's larger than life presence. Charlie is not himself either so our walks have been very short ones. Today however Charlie perked up. I let him choose the route and pace, and instead of walking along with his ears and tail down his ears were up and his tail up in the air and he set a good pace along the old route to the marina. I think we will both start becoming more normal from now.