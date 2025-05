Under Attack Again

Hundreds or maybe thousands of caterpillars munching their way through the nasturtiums which have just recovered nicely after the last onslaught. But as Annie Sue said they are sacrificial plants I think they may be saving the rest of my garden? A Google reverse image search informed me these are the caterpillars from White Cabbage Moths so I don't think I should poison them or kill them mechanically. We need butterflies and moths ...