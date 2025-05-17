Sign up
Photo 2825
Bug
I have no idea whether or not this little bug is harmful but lately I am attempting to give all caterpillars and other insects the benefit of the doubt (except ants which have become a total pest and houseflies and mosquitos. LOL.)
17th May 2025
17th May 25
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
