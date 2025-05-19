Sign up
Previous
Photo 2827
Misty
After the warm balmy autumn weather last week and over the weekend, heavy mist this morning heralds the expected arrival of a cold front tonight and tomorrow.
19th May 2025
19th May 25
Annie-Sue
ace
It is so strange that the weather changes literally overnight :-)
May 19th, 2025
