Never lose the kid in me

A year or two ago I bought some 2nd hand Lego from a young boy on Facebook Marketplace, ostensibly for if Maddy came to visit again, but actually I think I bought it for myself as I had never had lego as a child and quite fancied trying it out without spending a fortune. Fortunately most of the pieces were there, and my pieces have just been sitting in a box forgotten about for ages, but now I thought I needed to start playing again so here is Farmer Brown in my veggie patch.