POYC Closing Cruise & Sail Past by seacreature
POYC Closing Cruise & Sail Past

The end of the sailing season for Port Owen Yacht Club, so I went down to the holding jetty at Rooibaai to see if I could get any shots of the yachts with their formalities as they sailed past to salute the commodore.
