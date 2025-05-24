Sign up
Previous
Photo 2832
POYC Closing Cruise & Sail Past
The end of the sailing season for Port Owen Yacht Club, so I went down to the holding jetty at Rooibaai to see if I could get any shots of the yachts with their formalities as they sailed past to salute the commodore.
24th May 2025
24th May 25
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
Views
1
365
Canon EOS 80D
24th May 2025 1:03pm
