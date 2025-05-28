Previous
Bountiful harvest by seacreature
Bountiful harvest

Our local Municipality sent out a weather advisory at the beginning of this week for dangerous winds today, and sure enough the warm balmy weather changed to dark skies and bitterly cold gusty wind. So I decided I should go out and pick any fruit from my trees that seemed "loose" before it got blown down onto the ground. Trouble is with the high fruit I needed to get up onto a ladder and then only had one hand to pull so I actually broke the little branches of some of those fruits instead of just getting the fruit itself. But at least now I have loads of sweet, juicy, organic oranges to keep me going for a while, and the lemons and limes won't go to waste either
