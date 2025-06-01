Previous
Sunday Afternoon Walk by seacreature
Photo 2837

Sunday Afternoon Walk

Went to visit my step daughter and her partner in Hout Bay for the weekend. I really didn't feel like sitting on the couch watching television any longer so suggested that as it wasn't raining we should go for a nice long walk.
1st June 2025 1st Jun 25

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
