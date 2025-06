Tomorrow

I had to go out for a few basics like eggs and milk so I decided to pop Charlie in the car and take him for a walk at the harbour before I stopped at the supermarket. Now that Max has died and Charlie has never known life as an only dog he gets lonely, so for now in the winter months when it is cool enough to leave him in the car I am taking him out with me quite often. He gets so excited when he knows he is coming with.