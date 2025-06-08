Sign up
Photo 2842
Pigs Ears starting to flower
The clusters are still mostly closed buds on my plants, but there are a few open flowers amongst them.
8th June 2025
8th Jun 25
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
2844
photos
41
followers
11
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 100D
Taken
10th June 2025 3:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
