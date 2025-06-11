Sign up
Photo 2845
Philadelphia
Made a quick stop to grab a shot of this lovely old church at the little town of Philadelphia on my way into Cape Town
11th June 2025
11th Jun 25
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
2846
photos
40
followers
11
following
2839
2840
2841
2842
2843
2844
2845
2846
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
11th June 2025 1:52pm
