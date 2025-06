Tara

A new boat in the marina when I took Charlie on his walk down that way today. Looks like she is just resting on a round the world type of sailing trip. Bet she looks amazing out at sea with her sails up as I notice she has two masts and red sails. Couldn't help singing that old song "Red Sails in the Sunset" in my head. I guess that just shows how many trips around the sun I have completed.