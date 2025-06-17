Previous
St Helena Bay Fishing Harbour by seacreature
Photo 2849

St Helena Bay Fishing Harbour

Only about 14km as the crow flies across the St. Helena Bay from the Laaiplek Fishing Harbour in the mouth of the Berg River where I live, it is about 30km for me to drive around the Bay to the town of St. Helena Bay (so confusing to have one of the towns on this bay with the same name as the entire bay). This fishing harbour is a LOT bigger than our local little fishing harbour and the repair section where I had the most fun "mooching around" today has dozens of trawlers up on the dry dock compared to our one trawler at a time. This was not the prettiest photo of my half hour or so spent there, but it is the one that is the most different from anything I can get near home. And you just have to imagine a very strong smell of fibre glass behind the big steel doors behind where I am standing for this shot.
17th June 2025 17th Jun 25

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
780% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a fabulous capture and scene, the clarity is amazing!
June 17th, 2025  
Desi
@ludwigsdiana Thank you so much
June 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact