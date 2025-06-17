St Helena Bay Fishing Harbour

Only about 14km as the crow flies across the St. Helena Bay from the Laaiplek Fishing Harbour in the mouth of the Berg River where I live, it is about 30km for me to drive around the Bay to the town of St. Helena Bay (so confusing to have one of the towns on this bay with the same name as the entire bay). This fishing harbour is a LOT bigger than our local little fishing harbour and the repair section where I had the most fun "mooching around" today has dozens of trawlers up on the dry dock compared to our one trawler at a time. This was not the prettiest photo of my half hour or so spent there, but it is the one that is the most different from anything I can get near home. And you just have to imagine a very strong smell of fibre glass behind the big steel doors behind where I am standing for this shot.