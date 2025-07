"In the dogbox"

No photos for a while ... life went pear shaped all of a sudden and I had to fit in a whole lot of unplanned stuff before the planned and promised trip to Johannesburg to look after Maddy for her mid term break this week, and be here for her 5th birthday end of next week. Safely in Johannesburg again, and emerged from my bathroom in the morning to find Maddy curled up with the dogs on their beds in my room