Last day of the school holidays by seacreature
So I took Maddy out to Pappachinos for brunch as there is a lovely kiddy play park outside at Pappachinos. Although the sun was shining there was a bitterly cold wind blowing so all the sensible people (or those without little children) were sitting indoors where there were lovely warm fires. We of course had to sit outside so I could keep an eye on Maddy on the jungle gym and monkey bars while I ate my Naked Burger. Maddy asked for an ice cream which I allowed her, and she wanted a high chair for Sophia, and our waiter smiled at me knowingly and kindly obliged her request.
4th July 2025 4th Jul 25

Dorothy ace
How dear! Glad she enjoyed her ice cream despite the weather. Hope Sophia had some too.
July 5th, 2025  
