"Science" for little ones by seacreature
"Science" for little ones

After school today I guided Maddy through making a "Lava Lamp". As there was nothing hot, nor toxic she could do it all herself. The food colouring in the vinegar water is a bit over the top because Maddy has yet to get sufficient control to create one drop, but at least she has learned that even when you pour water on top of cooking oil, the oil will move to the top, and when you put vinegar water on top of baking soda it makes colourd bubbles which float to the top and drop down again. We will try something else tomorrow.
Diana ace
How fascinating, I did not know that! Great experiment and capture of the bubbles.
July 9th, 2025  
