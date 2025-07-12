Maddy on her new birthday bike

Maddy's birthday party today was at a local Bike Park as her main present was a new big bike. Considering she only got this new bike yesterday morning and then had to go to school, I think she is doing unbelievably well. That's her dad running after her in case she needed him to help her along the way. Little did he know by the time he found I had taken her to the big track while he was chatting to friends, that she had already done the circuit half a dozen times and I certainly didn't run after her. I'm afraid I just waited and watched ...