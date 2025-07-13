Previous
Five going on Thirty by seacreature
Five going on Thirty

I saw Maddy with her new birthday cap and sunglasses and told her she looked so cool I'd love to take a photo of her. She agreed but once I had my camera out she started pouting her lips. So I asked her to just smile for me instead, but the response was now she is 5 years old she has to copy the grownups like Aunty Wendy but not old people like Gogo. Because when they take selfies together they make funny faces and twist their bodies. I had to laugh when I showed this to my friend who replied "Out of the mouths of babes - you're officially old. But at least she has natural lips and not vienna sausages!"
narayani ace
Oh my goodness, so grown up! Ren is always pulling silly faces for photos now too 🙄
July 13th, 2025  
Diana ace
Lovely story and portrait of Maddy. She's going to be a heartbreaker ;-)
July 13th, 2025  
