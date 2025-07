Hey Ho, Hey Ho, It's off to school we go

Maddy came up to my bedroom to show off her new birthday beanie and gloves so I told her she looked beautiful and asked if I should take a photo of her. She quickly adopted a posing mode with one leg forward and knee slightly bent so I snapped a not very good photo with a too slow shutter speed in poor light (the sun wasn't up properly yet and my bedside light was still on!)