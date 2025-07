Lego

I gave Maddy a Lego Campervan which said 5+ on the box as one of her birthday presents from me, and someone else also gave her a 5+ Lego ... a donut truck. Her Dad helped her understand how to follow the book and build the campervan, and then she was able to do the Donut Truck all on her own with me just supervising. She is now totally hooked!