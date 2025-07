Ugly!

I'm homeward bound and as I frequently do I made a stop at this particular petrol station just outside Warrenton to let Charlie out for a walk around. I don't put fuel in here - it is more expensive than most other filling stations, and I won't even park in the designated parking bays as they are all marked "Pay Zone", but there is a safe place to the side. They have quite a few Llamas here. I have never seen such an ugly one as this friendly, curious fellow though.