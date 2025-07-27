Textures

Whilst I am not exactly enamoured with today's photo, I decided that before my old iPad dies completely and I lose access to all the Kindle books I bought years ago, I should take a few steps back and revisit some of those books that I used a decade ago to start teaching myself a bit about photography (and which I have subsequently forgotten all about). So the first chapter in this book is about texture, and the first assignment was to go on a photowalk and look for textures and fill the frame with just the texture at different angles. And yes, I already learned something I had forgotten. f5.6 is useless for textures that have a lot of depth to them, whilst f16 works so much better.