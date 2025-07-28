Previous
Next
I squeezed in another attempt by seacreature
Photo 2869

I squeezed in another attempt

after the wonderful feedback from Annie-Sue and narayani.
But even this one isn't quite right which I suppose is not surprising considering I had a very bitty day with the installation of a new garage door motor, and then waiting within hearing range of the front gate for my Takealot delivery to arrive. So this attempt was rushed while waiting for the buyer of my old washing machine to arrive. There are a few things I should have done better if I had spent longer setting up the shot, and re setting up the shot. But this will now have to do as my final attempt.
28th July 2025 28th Jul 25

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
786% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

narayani ace
You’ve had a busy day!
July 29th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
so lovely!
July 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact