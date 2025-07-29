Lines

So the next chapter of my Kindle reader photography book was about lines, and yesterday I should have been shooting lines. Of course there are lines everywhere around me, but I didn't like any of the compositions I saw. But today, with lines top of mind for a shot, I was really pleased to notice in the sunset when I walked Charlie this evening, not only the horizontal line of the horizon and jetty, but also some vertical lines in the jetty, but what I really noticed was the diagonal lines all leading to the sun behind the clouds. Even the jetty is a sort of diagonal leading to the sun. I have a way to go to really good compositions, but I do believe trying to make myself look out for certain things is making me think again, and giving me a purpose in viewing the "same old, same old" almost every day.