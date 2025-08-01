Lines & Textures

I'm afraid I didn't get to read next chapter of my ebook yet as I got a new washing machine yesterday and had to read that manual to figure out how to do all the things Don would have done quickly and easily to set it up. But my recent reading has taught me to see something a little bit differently in the same scenes I see and shoot so frequently. I tried doing shots like this portrait orientation as well to fit in the height of the trawler for more context, but after dozens of portrait oriented shots, when I got home and downloaded them onto my computer I still liked the very first shot the best.